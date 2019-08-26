Facebook (FB) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $339,138; Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position by $1.36 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 220,216 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 38,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.54. About 5.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES NEW TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS EVEN MORE IMP; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares to 8,498 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,590 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3 FAANG Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The fundamentals, optics, and technicals all imply a healthy end-of-year rally for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl holds 4,075 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Gp has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 3,200 shares. 1.79M were reported by Korea Inv Corp. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 34,516 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greystone Managed holds 41,943 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 559,867 shares. Finance Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 63,057 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.15% or 560,431 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings At $10, Earn 109.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.