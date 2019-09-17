Facebook (FB) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; As Bitauto Holdings LTD (BITA) Share Value Declined, Carmignac Gestion Has Lifted by $2.93 Million Its Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Bitauto Holdings Ltd (BITA) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 292,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40 million, up from 987,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Bitauto Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 1.57 million shares traded or 99.45% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 71.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $425,000, down from 7,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 5.45M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDEPENDENT MUSIC COS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 103,273 shares to 411,692 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 319,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

