Facebook (FB) Shareholder American Century Companies Has Lowered Its Position; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Raised Position by $304,000

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 404,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49B, down from 8.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BACKGROUND INFO ON PUBLISHERS PREVIOUSLY TEST; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 04/04/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47 million shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 106,608 shares valued at $6.89 million was made by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Tuesday, August 20.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 10,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Lc holds 3,206 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 91,131 shares. Fmr Limited owns 1.40 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 400 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 401 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 72,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 463,580 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. 18,840 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Llc. 23,835 were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo Inc. Parametric Port Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Missouri-based Enterprise Fin Corp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 26,201 shares to 160,431 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 118,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.