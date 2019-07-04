Facebook (FB) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $30.78 Million; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $659,904

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 27/03/2018 – I checked and it turns out Facebook knows a lot about me; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don’t; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares to 144,879 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 17,333 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 11,235 shares stake. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1,414 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited owns 38,071 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bessemer Secs Limited Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 300 shares. Weiss Multi holds 11,250 shares. Pnc Gp invested in 0.22% or 2.66M shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Hopefully This Serves As A Lesson To Athletes’: Sports Attorney Weighs In On Kawhi Leonard’s Nike Logo Lawsuit – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Bitcoin and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Are Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Is Ready for a Bounce – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Opportunity In Facebook Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..