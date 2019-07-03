Facebook (FB) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Its Position by $4.17 Million; Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 28,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 26/03/2018 – Alvarez & Marsal Advises Annexair Inc. On the Refinancing of its Senior Credit Facilities; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 08/05/2018 – Chris Daniels, the VP of Facebook’s; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 2.31M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,120 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 1.2% or 92.61M shares. Hhr Asset Ltd holds 3.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 334,223 shares. Overbrook Mngmt invested in 4.46% or 124,429 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 27,418 shares stake. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd has 100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oakbrook Limited Liability invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,655 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 70,731 shares. Lynch Assoc In owns 1,230 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vulcan Value Limited Liability Company holds 2.86% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 77,802 shares stake. Plante Moran Advsr invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 4.12 million shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 233,613 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability. World Invsts owns 7.08 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 26,303 shares. 2,298 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Pointstate LP has 129,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.43% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Secor LP has invested 0.15% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 16,000 shares. 5,479 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. 7,159 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 34,664 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 273,379 shares.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.