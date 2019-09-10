Facebook (FB) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Upped Its Position by $4.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Decreased Position

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 56,537 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 58,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $11.9 during the last trading session, reaching $275.9. About 535,985 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal; 12/04/2018 – The company’s 2012 IPO prospectus outlined the risk for the kind of data leaks that have landed Facebook in hot water; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea invested in 0.13% or 247,780 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 693,748 shares. Verity Verity holds 1,635 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.96% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gm Advisory Grp Inc reported 1,045 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company stated it has 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Aqr Management Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Mercantile Trust Comm invested in 779 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,056 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 32,323 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 5,682 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.37% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 21,947 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 1,128 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,814 shares to 217,995 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ltd Com owns 59,692 shares. Verition Fund Llc has 26,529 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Co holds 0.11% or 1,470 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 2,402 shares. Decatur Cap Inc invested 2.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Boys Arnold has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,952 shares. Pioneer National Bank N A Or owns 1.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,401 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Com stated it has 54,717 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Par Capital Mngmt has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 4.3% or 13.13M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 31,905 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 533,771 shares. Deccan Value Investors Lp reported 15.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1,207 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,124 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

