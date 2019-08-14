Facebook (FB) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $4.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Maintained by Cbre Clarion Securities Llc

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 23,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $215.33. About 1.86M shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $179.97. About 14.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 28/03/2018 – 2 Facebook Risks That Seem Forgotten (The View From Silicon Valley) — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 said it was a “big misperception” that Facebook was sharing user data; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 05/04/2018 – CANADA, BC PRIVACY COMMISSIONERS TO PROBE FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Generates Strong Earnings Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Perspecta Awarded NGA Enterprise Engineering (NEE) Contract and First Major Task Order for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 318,226 shares to 251,492 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 604,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Vestor Lc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moors And Cabot holds 36,802 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Conning Inc has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,125 shares. Leavell Investment invested in 0.11% or 4,943 shares. 3,128 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. Mirador Partners Lp invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 576,564 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gru invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hexavest Inc reported 261,660 shares stake. King Wealth has 1,142 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs stated it has 3.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Burns J W And owns 1,929 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,287 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt owns 1,973 shares. Td Asset owns 616,919 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,458 shares. Condor reported 26,962 shares. Putnam Invs Limited stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 545,802 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birch Hill Invest Ltd has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,083 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation stated it has 36,261 shares. Bellecapital Intl holds 2,246 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weitz holds 2.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 433,500 shares. General Amer, a New York-based fund reported 76,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 11.30 million shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 2,578 shares. North Point Managers Corp Oh holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 67,406 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated owns 19,407 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.