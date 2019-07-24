Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted by $14.91 Million Its Position; As Qualys (QLYS) Valuation Rose, Brinker Capital Upped Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 74.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 6,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 183,556 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $203.34. About 15.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 07/03/2018 – Facebook looks for a musical boost; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.63% stake. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 17,522 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Company holds 624,437 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Com reported 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian LP owns 13,819 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.06% or 4,261 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,296 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 0.51% or 20,665 shares. Mcrae Cap owns 4,656 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc has 1.15M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 611,002 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Athena Advsrs Llc holds 0.07% or 1,717 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 26,677 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 24,209 shares. Lpl Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 670,853 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Sector Pension Board reported 50,899 shares stake. Shell Asset Management owns 17,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 3,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 5,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Co holds 0.1% or 2,567 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru invested in 3,497 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,471 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,632 were reported by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.79 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Fisher Melissa B, worth $138,700. $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by POSEY BRUCE K. 4,304 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares with value of $407,188 were sold by Thakar Sumedh S.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,890 shares to 119,948 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,495 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).