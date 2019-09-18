Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Truepoint Has Cut Its Position by $378,240; Copper Rock Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Quanta Services (PWR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 753,054 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76 million, up from 727,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 732,960 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’; 11/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23,511 shares to 113,004 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 40,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,794 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,829 shares to 9,989 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 41,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).