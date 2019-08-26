Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Harris Associates LP Upped Position; First National Trust Co Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.13 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89M, up from 165,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 53,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482.25M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: AUDITORS STOOD DOWN AT REQUEST OF UK COMMISSIONER; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video)

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,188 shares to 44,692 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,678 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Co accumulated 8,591 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Choate has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 417,879 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 264,637 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 4.26M shares. 14,283 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 337,965 shares. Moreover, Jbf Incorporated has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 3,358 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 44,317 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). City Com owns 0.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,539 shares. 8,690 are held by Greylin Mangement.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc holds 103,040 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 57,012 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 3.86 million were reported by Renaissance Tech Llc. Parkside State Bank Tru reported 2,585 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 282 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 361 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deccan Value Investors Limited Partnership owns 1.20 million shares or 15.18% of their US portfolio. Scotia accumulated 257,129 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Invest Mgmt has invested 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ims Capital holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,270 shares. 757,895 are held by Westpac. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 29,050 are owned by Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc.