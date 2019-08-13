Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Masters Capital Management Lowered Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Holding by $2.23 Million; Valuation Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.315. About 21.24M shares traded or 17.32% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $188.52. About 11.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook Valuation Drops $75 Billion In Week After Cambridge Analytica Scandal — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.