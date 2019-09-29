Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Courage Capital Management Trimmed by $2.37 Million Its Stake; Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Antero Res (AR) as Stock Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.89M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition in Europe despite qualms; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden Questions Facebook on Misuse of Users’ Private Information; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. 7,200 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $49,689 were bought by RADY PAUL M. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,035 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Mountain Lake Mgmt Lc has invested 4.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 179,700 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 45,370 shares. 336,400 were reported by Schroder Invest Management Group. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 316,343 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 44,000 shares. Us Bank De has 11,810 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 87,520 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset owns 14,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,082 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Fmr Ltd holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 437,655 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 344,234 shares.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Limited Liability reported 5.26% stake. Letko Brosseau & Assocs Inc holds 221,823 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Com owns 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,088 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,182 shares. Nexus Management Incorporated has 2.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 3.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.19M shares. Fund Mgmt reported 280,300 shares. Intl Grp owns 898,042 shares. 1.26M were reported by Putnam Llc. Korea Investment has invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M invested in 1.13% or 164,819 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares.