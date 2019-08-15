Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Increased by $813,400 Its Stake; Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Its Suncor Energy (SU) Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 1.19 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 6.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook Conference Call Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 4; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 13/04/2018 – Facebook should testify in front of European lawmakers in person, European Commissioner Vera Jourova, told CNBC; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,810 shares to 49,590 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.