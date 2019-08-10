Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding Maintained by Profund Advisors Llc

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 14,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.36 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 21/03/2018 – British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SEEKS INFO ON CONTROLS FACEBOOK HAS TO PROTECT USERS; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 21/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 21

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 3,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 2,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $362.15. About 142,833 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6,872 shares to 29,443 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 277,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,015 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wright Investors Service has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 93,505 shares. Bluestein R H And Company holds 171,274 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. 72,121 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Management Lc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp Incorporated holds 134,889 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 21,186 shares. Brookstone Management invested in 9,652 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com holds 24,923 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. The New York-based Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Allen Ops Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian (Uk) owns 221,995 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.70 million shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Group has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

