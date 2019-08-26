Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Its Position; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Position Has Increased by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.81M market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 5,572 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 6.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 05/04/2018 – U.K. LAWMAKER HANCOCK SAYS WILL MEET FACEBOOK ON DATA NEXT WEEK; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 09/04/2018 – Instead an independent group of scholars will solicit research proposals and grant access to privacy-protected datasets from Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

