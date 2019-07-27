Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.71 Million Its Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Decreased by $535,433 as Stock Price Declined

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 561,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67 million, down from 567,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Ireland’s Abortion Referendum Becomes a Test for Facebook and Google; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And lmproperly Using More Than 71 Million Users’ Data; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares to 135,566 shares, valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,991 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).