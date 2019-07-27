Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Taylor Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Torray Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $474,786

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, down from 199,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 27/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Facebook CEO will testify before U.S. Congress over data privacy fiasco; 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 21/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 104,297 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Ltd invested in 1.62% or 29,050 shares. First Mercantile Com has 9,073 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 2,013 shares or 0% of the stock. 475,427 were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. 181,443 were reported by Stevens Cap Management L P. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 12,083 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 128,400 shares. Bailard reported 143,649 shares stake. Capstone reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.10M shares. 16,314 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited owns 36,100 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 32,357 shares. Roundview Llc reported 14,079 shares stake.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares to 550,650 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares to 150,236 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Cwh Management has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 7.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 15,900 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intersect Limited Company stated it has 71,188 shares. Laffer invested in 112,366 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com owns 55,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Drw holds 0.01% or 1,751 shares in its portfolio. 591,996 are owned by Bloom Tree Prtnrs Llc. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 1.75M shares or 1.7% of the stock. Interocean Limited Com holds 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 319,825 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 338,558 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Company has 2,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 4,184 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Swift Run Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.