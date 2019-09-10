Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIVACY COMMISSIONER OPENS FORMAL INVESTIGATION IN TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER DATA BREACH; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S ICO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE WARRANT TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO DATA AND INFORMATION TO TAKE FORWARD ITS INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 1.15M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,560 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,100 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). S R Schill & Assocs holds 5,098 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 2,276 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank reported 31,648 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com holds 85 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 303,313 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiduciary reported 0.14% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 435,867 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.05% or 3,221 shares. Axa reported 317,883 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,171 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Company reported 119,902 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2,566 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc has 2.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.33M shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.01% stake. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 9,652 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marathon Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8.3% or 112,500 shares. 37,580 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Horizon Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,108 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 17,522 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 4,954 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oxbow Advsrs Lc accumulated 21,630 shares. Beech Hill Inc, New York-based fund reported 27,025 shares. 22,569 are held by Alpine Management Limited Liability Corporation.