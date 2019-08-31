Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased by $305,440 Its Holding; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Stake by $9.01 Million

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 29/03/2018 – British Firm Gave Bolton Facebook Data, Documents Indicate; 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00 million shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,265 shares. Fagan Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 3,445 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 833,784 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 620,509 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 0.42% or 11,837 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,805 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,414 shares. 38,365 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation. Kistler holds 0.03% or 857 shares. Community Ser Group Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 5,717 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 545,597 shares. Barr E S & has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,648 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4.47M shares. Becker Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,533 shares to 11,855 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,725 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund.

