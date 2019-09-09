Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Ntv Asset Management Has Cut by $326,190 Its Position; Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212 as Share Value Declined

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $188.87. About 12.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ALEKSANDR KOGAN GAVE VERBAL OK TO AUDIT; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD PREVIOUSLY STOPPED SHORT OF ENDORSING HONEST ADS ACT, SAYING ONLY IT WOULD WORK WITH LAWMAKERS; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 9.71 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 760 shares. Main Street Rech Limited accumulated 253,218 shares or 4.76% of the stock. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godsey Gibb Assocs owns 3,535 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 958,247 are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 6,706 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa accumulated 264,986 shares. 204,324 are held by Uss Investment Mgmt Limited. Rmsincerbeaux reported 4,065 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 0.23% or 18,509 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers reported 33,326 shares stake. 141,382 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Management Commerce. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 273,506 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05 billion for 11.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.