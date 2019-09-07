Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Main Street Research Has Trimmed Its Stake; As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Opens With Prepared Testimony; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,298 shares to 37,845 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 78,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,151 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).