Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Main Street Research Decreased Its Stake; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $424,053; Stock Price Declined

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Against Cruz’s Bias Charge: TOPLive; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,242 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited accumulated 1,200 shares. Vision Capital Management Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Strategies Lc owns 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,970 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pacific Global Investment holds 7,639 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes And Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 105,112 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grassi Mngmt owns 3.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,356 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.38% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability has 6,321 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 23,786 shares. Zwj Counsel reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whitnell & has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock or 15,900 shares. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Management Com owns 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,465 shares. 4.10M were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Hirtle Callaghan Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,310 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn owns 227,000 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grand Jean Management stated it has 56,096 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 3,814 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1.53 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 4.01% or 37,900 shares in its portfolio. 2,575 are held by Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd. Welch And Forbes Ltd reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 25,971 shares stake.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares to 253,218 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL).

