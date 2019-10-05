Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Upped by $1.46 Million Its Stake; Trex Company (TREX) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Upped Position by $565,160 as Stock Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 111,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59 million, up from 104,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 27/03/2018 – US News: Facebook CEO Plans to Testify Before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO EXPAND BUG BOUNTY PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: FACEBOOK IS A CLOSED SYSTEM, CLOSED BOOK FOR INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 7,960 shares as the company's stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 93,670 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, up from 85,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 377,358 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq" on January 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "The Next Year Wonâ€™t Be as Rocky for Facebook Stock as You Might Think – Investorplace.com" published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "FB's Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha" on September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – The Motley Fool" on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Aspirational And Affordable: Meet The New Trex Decking Lineup – GlobeNewswire" published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Trex Stumbled in Q1, and What It Means Going Forward – Motley Fool" on May 02, 2019.