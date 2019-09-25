Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Menta Capital Has Trimmed Position in Mckesson (MCK) as Share Price Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – A top EU chief summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of lawmakers in person; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 3,223 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 6,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.46M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11 million for 9.83 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

