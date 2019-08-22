Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased by $1.51 Million Its Position; Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 08/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $203.77. About 1.25 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prudential Plc invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 2,710 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 75,119 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.54% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,878 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 0.34% or 9,763 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 57,186 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 71,400 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 57,083 are held by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Middleton & Ma accumulated 8,230 shares or 0.32% of the stock. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sands Cap Management holds 1.39M shares. Myriad Asset Management Ltd accumulated 75,000 shares or 1.64% of the stock.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares to 23,060 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,830 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,012 are held by Pacific Invest Com. Natixis holds 3.49% or 3.32 million shares in its portfolio. Vestor Ltd Liability invested in 1.12% or 36,581 shares. The California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 1.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspen Investment Management holds 6,770 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt owns 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,691 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 408,742 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,575 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 1,904 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.34% or 454,723 shares. Raging Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 140,500 shares. Amg Tru Retail Bank has 1,430 shares. Marathon Prns Equity Mngmt reported 112,500 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.