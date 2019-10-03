Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Raised by $4.87 Million Its Position; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 1.38M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0% or 7,359 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 146,533 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 820,968 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 39,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Electron Cap reported 155,647 shares stake. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 155 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Exane Derivatives reported 754 shares. 18,023 are held by Voya Invest Ltd Llc. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,975 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 17,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 258,824 shares. 72,910 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.70 million for 2.64 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF, Petronas to invest $2.3B in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF: The Once And Future Champion Of Argentina’s Energy Sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2015. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Facebook’s (FB) Zuckerberg Rallies Employees Against Critics, Competitors, and US Government in Leaked Audio – the Verge – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU rules against Facebook in takedown case – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to pay â€˜subsetâ€™ of news tab publishers – Live Trading News” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 69,907 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 27,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,245 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).