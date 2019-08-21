Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Cls Investments Has Boosted by $601,086 Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Sandler Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 6,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $184.89. About 4.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data leak; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Academic at centre of Facebook row says the data is greatly exaggerated-BBC; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 30/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Snapchat cheekily suggests that Facebook copy its ‘data protection practices’ A Facebook exec fired back: “Snapchat’s implicit promise that photos really disappear combined with poor API security has lead to serious mass leaks of revenge porn; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00 million, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 7.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,958 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,101 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 22,458 shares to 844,797 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.