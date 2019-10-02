Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised by $482,688 Its Position; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $9.46 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 788,621 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 17,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26M shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Antitrust Rebuttal Revealed in Zuckerberg Hearing Notes; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02M shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $197.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,183 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” published on January 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.87 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family reported 872 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lipe Dalton has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Limited Liability reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Round Table Ltd reported 2,076 shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,416 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company has 4.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore & Il has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,016 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 0.83% or 47,513 shares. 394,819 were reported by Westwood Management Il. Argent Co accumulated 0.77% or 39,278 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 380 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,410 are owned by Addison. Ledyard Bancorp reported 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Glob Invest Management Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,002 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 45,802 shares to 16,933 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,185 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).