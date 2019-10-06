Facebook (FB) Position Upped by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose While Richmond Hill Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.92 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook sent doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.38M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $69.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,430 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Luxor Gru Ltd Partnership invested in 1.5% or 190,398 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.40 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Logan Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,743 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has 401,303 shares. 21,391 were reported by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. First National Bank reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Dallas Securities stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,104 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,088 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 1,746 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory holds 4.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 97,792 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,594 shares. 8,275 were reported by Finemark Natl Bank And Trust. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Facebook (FB) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU rules against Facebook in takedown case – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Facebook (FB) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.91M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston loses one spot on 2019 Forbes 400 list of richest Americans – Houston Business Journal” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These 3 Stocks Anchor My Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust Co invested in 26,911 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aviva Public Lc accumulated 0.1% or 721,460 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 12,051 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.35% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 349,277 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 103,660 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 21,963 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.61% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 566,844 were reported by British Columbia Investment Corporation. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 15,547 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Security National Tru Communications reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 247,169 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management has 2.29 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.