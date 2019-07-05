Facebook (FB) Position Upped by Js Capital Management Llc; Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 10.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 06/03/2018 – The political right has found a new foe in Google, Facebook and big tech; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook listening to microphones… since 1975; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video); 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 295,688 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,656 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc reported 8,144 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt reported 305,197 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 998,408 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems Limited Partnership stated it has 546,910 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1,975 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 31,931 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability holds 2,429 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 24,163 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Moreover, Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Piedmont Advsr holds 2.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 320,245 shares. Sequoia Finance stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).