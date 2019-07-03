Facebook (FB) Position Raised by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Boosted Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position by $1.24 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Zuckerberg apologizes amid EU grilling; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Cooking Panda Owner Is the Latest Digital Publisher to Shut Down After Facebook Changes

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,161 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,156 shares. Edmp Inc has 3.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,517 shares. 600,028 are held by D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated. Boston And Inc invested in 0.53% or 10,367 shares. Patten Gru owns 20,652 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.58 million shares. Vista Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 2,409 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd reported 112,221 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 65,519 shares. Rock Point Llc has invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 375,403 were accumulated by Cambiar Invsts Limited Co. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Management has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inv House Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 2.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Pension Serv reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Prtnrs Equity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.3% or 112,500 shares. 218,367 are owned by Country Tru Bancshares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 13,819 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 61,665 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Lc. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.46% or 5,141 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Minnesota-based Mairs And has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jones Fin Lllp owns 69,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.20M shares. Cullinan Associate owns 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 126,600 shares. Fernwood Limited Liability Corp reported 24,997 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.23 million shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,704 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Facebook, Tesla and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook target boosted on Libra potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..