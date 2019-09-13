Facebook (FB) Position Raised by Concorde Asset Management Llc; As Rollins (ROL) Stock Value Declined, Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $187.07. About 6.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 03/04/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Shareholder Update and Expectations for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge University Researcher Lays Out Links With Facebook

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 38,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 23,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, down from 62,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 471,630 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,355 shares to 14,004 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04M for 39.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares to 61,042 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 186,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

