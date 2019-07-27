Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Wildcat Capital Management Llc; Birinyi Associates Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

