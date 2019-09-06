Facebook (FB) Position Lifted by Winslow Capital Management Llc; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08 million, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSED PERSONAL DATA AND TELL AFFECTED USERS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55M shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Counsel Inc has invested 2.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). One Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 27,567 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benin owns 7,440 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Tcw Group Inc Incorporated reported 1.41 million shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 255 shares. Westfield Cap Lp reported 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lau Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0.95% stake. Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 3,678 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 1.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hap Trading Ltd has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 16,425 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 9,652 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has invested 9.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Cap Management Lc has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.24 million shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $232.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 526,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.