Facebook (FB) Position Increased by Boltwood Capital Management; Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Entergy Corp. (ETR) by $7.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 09/04/2018 – Security is not in Facebook’s DNA, says ZeroFox CEO

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (ETR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 81,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2,562 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 84,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.32M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 18,724 shares to 9,062 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,810 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 188,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).