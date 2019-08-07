Facebook (FB) Position Held by St Germain D J Co Inc; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $13.89 Million; Share Value Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 14.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.57. About 7.15 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51,563 shares to 425,349 shares, valued at $22.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,818 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total (BND).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Cap Mngmt has 75,000 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.76% or 42,943 shares in its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 111,104 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 1.21% or 40,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iberiabank has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corsair Mgmt LP holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,410 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 239 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Skylands Cap Limited Com holds 12,350 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Montecito Savings Bank And Tru holds 4,134 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 39,657 shares. Foster & Motley reported 1,738 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 21,186 shares. New England Management holds 0.27% or 2,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, a Bahamas-based fund reported 26,835 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc owns 136,363 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Co reported 4,476 shares. Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,588 shares. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Limited owns 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 415,317 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 4.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roosevelt Inv Grp owns 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 160,684 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 24,860 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corporation stated it has 120,000 shares. Sigma Planning invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsc Advsrs LP owns 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,133 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).