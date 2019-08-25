Facebook (FB) Position Has Raised by Ctc Llc; Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Its Holding in Ppl (PPL) by $4.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 131,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 4,887 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155,000, down from 136,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.76 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 17/05/2018 – Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,105 shares stake. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,391 shares. Lincoln National invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Scopus Asset Management Lp has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameritas Inv reported 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Inv reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Steadfast Mgmt Lp owns 611,002 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 200,921 shares. Hamel Assoc owns 13,986 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 30,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 257,704 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hills Bank Commerce owns 8,046 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 25,180 shares to 689,861 shares, valued at $19.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,670 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 52,290 shares to 142,278 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.02 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset reported 9,445 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 127,745 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 72,997 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter has 193,840 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.81M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com reported 14,006 shares. Fiduciary Communication reported 21,769 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,712 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 11,800 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 11,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Insur Tx invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).