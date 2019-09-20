Facebook (FB) Position Has Boosted by Broad Run Investment Management Llc; Atria Investments Decreased Aes (AES) Stake by $3.70 Million; Shares Declined

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 103,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 10.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress starting Tuesday in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 93.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 80,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 5,554 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 85,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 2.50 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebookâ€™s Reputation May Cause Libra to Fail – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 88,969 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $196.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 74,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,222 shares to 143,026 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.70M for 10.64 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

