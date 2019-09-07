Facebook (FB) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc; Kepos Capital LP Upped Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Valuation Declined

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 46,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 38,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 2.97M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc/Fund Parent by 500,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $55.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (HYG) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,700 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.