Facebook (FB) Position Boosted by First American Bank; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $354,186

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 1,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 32,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 34,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.33. About 2.04 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $190.48. About 8.33 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 16/04/2018 – Philippines complains Facebook fact-checkers are biased; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.70 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 7,786 shares to 131,699 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,120 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.