Facebook (FB) Position Boosted by Covey Capital Advisors Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Stake Lifted by Tiger Eye Capital Llc

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $265.98. About 1.03M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 13,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $180.24. About 4.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation; 31/03/2018 – Josh Constine: Scoop: Facebook will launch a Custom Audiences certification tool to ensure advertisers have user consent, after; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 50,154 shares to 49,476 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,099 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.07% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 68,540 shares. Capital Ca has 44,530 shares. Bokf Na owns 1,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc, New York-based fund reported 481,952 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 11,661 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Caprock Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,837 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 299,001 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 7,447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.71% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 44,544 shares. 15,247 were accumulated by Mathes. Essex Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 1,350 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 529 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

