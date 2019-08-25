Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Valiant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $20.24 Million; L & S Advisors Lifted Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position by $492,195; Valuation Declined

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 7,688 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 4,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.02M shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL; 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence jabs at Facebook’s Russia hacking scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 2,789 shares to 2,211 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

