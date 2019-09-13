Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $2.18 Million; As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Rose, Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding by $9.86 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86 million, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $150.83. About 585,004 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Net $4.99B; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 02/05/2018 – Robert Simonds’ STXdigital Announces Facebook Anthology Variety Series, ‘Pop Now’; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $248.73 million for 9.77 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

