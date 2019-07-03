Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Its Holding; D.R. Horton (DHI) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,947 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.71 million, down from 737,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 2.68 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80 million, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Georgia Governor: Deal: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 08/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers Monday; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain: Analyst

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. 1,667 shares were sold by Allen Barbara K, worth $59,281.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.58M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 526,155 were accumulated by Scout. Nomura holds 1.42M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1,190 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 17,365 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 22,485 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 30,407 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 14,857 shares stake. Fmr Lc reported 17.56 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 235,856 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 129,170 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

