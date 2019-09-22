Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Miura Global Management Boosted Stake; Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $561,216 as Market Value Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 52.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 2,681 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 5,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 875,953 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Fallout Deals Blow to Mercers’ Political Clout; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,123 shares to 15,144 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.41M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,223 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.77% or 2.64M shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 897,190 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested in 23,087 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,601 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Serv owns 5,322 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank reported 39,503 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 1.37 million were reported by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Millennium Ltd Company holds 852,783 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department has 1,220 shares. Hallmark Mngmt reported 60,117 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.