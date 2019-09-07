Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered by $484,056 Its Position; Chartist Has Lifted Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Holding by $1.13 Billion as Valuation Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video); 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Capital reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dubuque Commercial Bank & Communications has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory holds 82,303 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Lau Associate Limited Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Cap Mgmt Associate Ny reported 2,500 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd has 12,892 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 533,771 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,908 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Llc invested in 44,555 shares. Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability stated it has 16,112 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 174,353 shares. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,095 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

