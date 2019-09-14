Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Farallon Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 33,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 383,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.21 million, down from 416,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO SAYS IN CHANNEL 4 DOCUMENTARY THAT COMPANY WOULD NEVER GIVE U.S. INVESTIGATORS ANY INFORMATION ABOUT ITS FOREIGN POLITICAL CLIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 197,500 shares to 822,500 shares, valued at $44.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avrobio Inc by 136,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).