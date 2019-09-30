Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Ing Groep Nv Has Cut by $80.59 Million Its Stake; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 935,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35M, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.675. About 3.29M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 419,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 645,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.59M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $178.1. About 7.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Says Ending Use of Information From Outside Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 20/03/2018 – ‘Quite a private person’ Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.37M shares to 10.81 million shares, valued at $313.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 43,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,000 shares to 277,114 shares, valued at $42.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. The insider HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700. Shares for $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.57 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

