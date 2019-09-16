Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Harvard Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; Tsp Capital Management Group Trimmed Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holding by $532,180

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 136,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 170,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83 million, down from 306,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 20/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy tells @andersoncooper that Facebook is making him a; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 57,142 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.