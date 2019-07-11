Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $8.30 Million; Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 20/03/2018 – Wall St advances on energy bump; Facebook woes continues; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 25/04/2018 – Jerome Taylor: Breaking: Facebook quarterly profit leaps 63% to $5 bn — @AFP; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music videos

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 816,281 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP EXEC. SEES OIL MARKETS REBALANCING IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE STEEL MILL DEMAND FOR HIGH GRADE ORE TO CONTINUE: BHP; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 25,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp reported 1.08M shares stake. Gateway Advisory Lc reported 2,315 shares stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Co has 3,814 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore & has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,880 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.54% or 14,617 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paloma Prtn owns 5,196 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2,336 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 620 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 57,368 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,492 shares. 38,102 are owned by Argent. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.65M shares. Cim Ltd Liability reported 52,633 shares stake.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

